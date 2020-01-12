Telangana HC nominates judges for hearing urgent cases during Sankranti leave

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has nominated vacation judges to hear urgent matters, if any, during Sankranti vacation. The Court will remain closed from January 13 to January 17, 2020. According to a notification issued by the High Court registrar general, during the vacation court a division bench comprising Justice Shameem Akther and Justice K Lakshman will hear cases on January 17.

After completion of division bench work, the vacation judges will then take up the single bench matters. The above vacation bench will hear various types of urgent matters which include habeas corpus, bail applications and any other matters such as eviction, dispossession, demolition and so on which cannot wait till end of the vacation.

All lunch motions/urgent mentions relating to division bench and single bench can be moved before the vacation court. Routine matters will not be taken up during the vacation, except with the permission of the senior vacation judge. Besides, no policy and administrative matters will be taken up during vacation.