Communal tensions escalate in Telangana's Bhainsa town, 18 houses set on fire

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Tension escalated in the communally sensitive town of Bhainsa in Nirmal district on late Sunday night after people of one faith attacked those of the other.

According to sources, youths belonging to one faith warned a youngster of consequences when he began creating a scene on his bike in the town at about 9 p.m.

Later the youth's supporters came out in large numbers and attacked those who threatened him. They set fire to 18 houses in Korba street and several bikes. They allegedly attacked the police too when they arrived on the scene to quell the rioting mob and then reportedly cut the water hoses of the fire tenders which were called in to put out the flames.

Senior Police officials have rushed to the spot and at present the situation is reportedly under control. Police patrolling has been rampant in the town.