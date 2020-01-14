Home States Telangana

Cockfight ban has scant impact in Telangana

Tents and temporary sheds are being erected in mango groves of Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts to evade police.

cockfight

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Despite a ban on cockfights, arrangements are being made to conduct the same in villages in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts this Sankranti. Tents and temporary sheds are being erected by the organisers of cock fights in mango groves to evade police.

Cock fights had been the highlight of the celebrations till the Telangana government banned them on the directions of the Supreme Court. As much as they are exciting to watch, people also root for cock fights as they are part of their culture.

And this is enough reason for some villagers to take advantage of as they are making arrangements to organise cock fights in their farms or groves.Besides, tents are being erected at many villages for gambling as well.

A cock fight organiser says, "The money we earn in organising cock fights lasts us an entire year. Why would we let go of it." K Rama Rao, who hails from Aswaraopet on AP border, says even business tycoons and techies bet in cock fights and they think of it as a recreation.

