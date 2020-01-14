Meeting between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CMs appears personal: BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLA and BJP State leader NVSS Prabhakar has alleged that the meeting between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was purely to discuss "personal agendas". Prabhakar charged that neither of the CMs had the welfare of people in mind.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the BJP leader alleged that KCR was trying to help Jagan to come out of CBI cases against him. They were trying to put up a united front only to build pressure on the Central government, analysed Prabhakar.

"The CMs meet wasn’t to resolve public issues but to safeguard their personal interests. KCR failed to protect the interests of people of Telangana in the matters of employee allocation and irrigation. Instead, the officials and ministers in the KCR government are interested in trying to protect the Andhra Pradesh CM in the ED cases the latter is facing," Prabhakar alleged.