Home States Telangana

Meeting between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CMs appears personal: BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar

Addressing the media here on Monday, the BJP leader alleged that KCR was trying to help Jagan to come out of CBI cases against him.

Published: 14th January 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Former MLA and BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar

Former MLA and BJP leader NVSS Prabhakar (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MLA and BJP State leader NVSS Prabhakar has alleged that the meeting between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was purely to discuss "personal agendas". Prabhakar charged that neither of the CMs had the welfare of people in mind.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the BJP leader alleged that KCR was trying to help Jagan to come out of CBI cases against him. They were trying to put up a united front only to build pressure on the Central government, analysed Prabhakar.

"The CMs meet wasn’t to resolve public issues but to safeguard their personal interests. KCR failed to protect the interests of people of Telangana in the matters of employee allocation and irrigation. Instead, the officials and ministers in the KCR government are interested in trying to protect the Andhra Pradesh CM in the ED cases the latter is facing," Prabhakar alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy NVSS Prabhakar K Chandrasekhar Rao
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp