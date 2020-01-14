Home States Telangana

No takers for BJP candidate tickets in Telangana's Huzurabad, Sircilla for civic polls

Uyyala Srinivas and his wife who filed nominations in the 33rd division on behalf of BJP withdrew their nominations and joined the TRS in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Published: 14th January 2020 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 08:41 AM

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The TRS on Monday won six municipal divisions unanimously after the completion of withdrawal of nominations by the contestants. BJP could not field candidates in some divisions in the district  as there were no takers for the tickets. No candidate was willing to contest in five divisions of Huzurabad and Rajanna-Sircilla district.

TRS candidate Y Sunil Rao said another BJP candidate, who also filed papers, may withdraw his nomination. In this division BJP fielded a Muslim candidate Shaik Ahmed.  

In Sircilla, Darla Keerthana, is the only candidate from 34th ward as two  other contestants Digina Vengala Mamath (TRS rebel) and Margam Manjula (BJP) dropped out of the contest. Similarly, in Huzurabad, Metpalli, Korutla and Peddapalli municipalities  TRS candidates have already been elected unopposed as there were no other candidates in the fray.

Sircilla: Two drop out

In Sircilla, KTR’s constituency, Darla Keerthana, is the only candidate from 34th ward as two other contestants Digina Vengala Mamath (TRS rebel) and Margam Manjula (BJP) dropped out of the contest.

