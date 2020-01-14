No takers for BJP candidate tickets in Telangana's Huzurabad, Sircilla for civic polls

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The TRS on Monday won six municipal divisions unanimously after the completion of withdrawal of nominations by the contestants. BJP could not field candidates in some divisions in the district as there were no takers for the tickets. No candidate was willing to contest in five divisions of Huzurabad and Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Uyyala Srinivas and his wife who filed nominations in the 33rd division on behalf of BJP withdrew their nominations and joined the TRS in the presence of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Monday.

TRS candidate Y Sunil Rao said another BJP candidate, who also filed papers, may withdraw his nomination. In this division BJP fielded a Muslim candidate Shaik Ahmed.

In Sircilla, Darla Keerthana, is the only candidate from 34th ward as two other contestants Digina Vengala Mamath (TRS rebel) and Margam Manjula (BJP) dropped out of the contest. Similarly, in Huzurabad, Metpalli, Korutla and Peddapalli municipalities TRS candidates have already been elected unopposed as there were no other candidates in the fray.

Sircilla: Two drop out

