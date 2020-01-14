Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asks for report on green issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State’s Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday reviewed the various environmental issues that would soon come up for hearing before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Somesh Kumar directed officials to prepare a report on the implementation of solid waste management, bio-medical waste rules, polluted river stretches and district environment plans in accordance with the directions of the NGT, by January 31. This report will be submitted to the NGT.

He also directed officials to incorporate the steps taken so far by the government to implement NGT’s rules and the progress achieved thus far in the report.

Principal secretary of Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar, briefed on the steps being taken to implement the action plan based on NGT guidelines. Principal secretary of Panchayat Raj, Vikas Raj, explained about the sanitation programme and the steps being taken for the collection of solid waste in Gram Panchayats.