Home States Telangana

Telangana Human Rights Commission steps up to tackle student suicides

Last year, around 19 students had committed suicide after the Intermediate Board Exam results were goofed up.

Published: 14th January 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana SHRC chief Justice G Chandraiah

Telangana SHRC chief Justice G Chandraiah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the examination season, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has asked the Chief Secretary to file a report by February 26 on the measures taken to tackle the issue of student suicides.

Last year, around 19 students had committed suicide after the Intermediate Board Exam results were goofed up. The TSHRC took cognisance of a recent complaint filed by a human rights activist on the lack of psychological and moral support provided to students from the government.

According to the complaint, filed by Rapolu Bhaskar, an advocate from Telangana High Court, ahead of exams, several children face a lot of parental pressure and pressure form their educational institutes.

Owing to this stress, around 200 students commit suicides every year. "About 10 years ago, the government had decided to appoint psychologists in every college as per G.O Ms No. 19. However, the implementation is only on paper and not in action," stated the advocate.

He further urged the TSHRC to take up the issue and get the departments concerned to ensure psychologist services are provided to all students ahead of the upcoming exams. The Chief Secretary will now have to submit an action report on what supporting mechanisms and distress support will be provided to the students in the coming months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Human Rights Commission Telangana student suicides
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp