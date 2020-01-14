Telangana Human Rights Commission steps up to tackle student suicides

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the examination season, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has asked the Chief Secretary to file a report by February 26 on the measures taken to tackle the issue of student suicides.

Last year, around 19 students had committed suicide after the Intermediate Board Exam results were goofed up. The TSHRC took cognisance of a recent complaint filed by a human rights activist on the lack of psychological and moral support provided to students from the government.

According to the complaint, filed by Rapolu Bhaskar, an advocate from Telangana High Court, ahead of exams, several children face a lot of parental pressure and pressure form their educational institutes.

Owing to this stress, around 200 students commit suicides every year. "About 10 years ago, the government had decided to appoint psychologists in every college as per G.O Ms No. 19. However, the implementation is only on paper and not in action," stated the advocate.

He further urged the TSHRC to take up the issue and get the departments concerned to ensure psychologist services are provided to all students ahead of the upcoming exams. The Chief Secretary will now have to submit an action report on what supporting mechanisms and distress support will be provided to the students in the coming months.