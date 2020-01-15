Home States Telangana

Sankranti rush: 3 lakh use South Central Railway to go out of city 

Trains will ply from Narsapur to Secunderabad on January 16, 17 and 18, and from Machilipatnam to Secunderabad on January 19. 

Published: 15th January 2020 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the eve Sankranti, more than 2.5 lakh people travelled via the South Central Railway. Officials from SCR said close to 2.5 to 3 lakh passengers daily used the railways to go out of the city. 
NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said that the Hyderabad Metro is not likely to witness an intra-city rush or increase in passengers for Sankranti on both  January 14 or 15 as most people have left the city. 
Cab service too took a hit, and people had to pay unreasonable amounts to travel even inside the city.
Speaking to Express, an SCR official said, “Targeted and special trains from Hyderabad to parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had helped to check the rush.” 

Special trains for Sankranti were also announced on Tuesday to tackle the rush coming to the city from different parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Trains will ply from Narsapur to Secunderabad on January 16, 17 and 18, and from Machilipatnam to Secunderabad on January 19. 

However, private cab aggregators seemed to be in huge demand. Through late morning until late evening, cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber initially showed surge pricing, until both the apps crashed around 5 pm.

TAGS
Sankranti South Central Railway
