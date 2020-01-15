Telangana's Bhainsa town calm, Section 144 to continue today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhainsa town of Nirmal district remained peaceful on Tuesday, after the violent clash between two communities on Sunday night. However, Section 144 has been extended in the town till January 15. Internet services have been suspended in Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad and Mancherial to prevent any further escalation of violence.

While vegetable and milk vendors opened their shops on Tuesday, the main markets remained shut affecting people looking forward to buying various things for the Sankranti. Banks did not conduct any transaction due to the Internet shutdown.

Police arrested two leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad who wanted to visit one of the families affected in the clash and shifted them to Nirmal police station.

Last night, two battalions of RAF reached the town and conducted a flag march and were deployed in sensitive areas.

North zone IG Y Nagi Reddy, DIG P Pramod Kumar remained stationed in Bhainsa along with other officials and monitored the situation. Police did not give permission to political leaders to visit the district.

District collector M.Prashanti ordered the revenue officials to assesses damaged houses and property loss. Officials mentioned that 13 houses were damaged due to fire and 24 two-wheelers were burned down along with one car. CC footage is being used to identify the miscreants and arrests are going on.

Bhainsa town witnessed severe convulsions following an attack on people of one faith by those of another late on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday.

BJP MLA Raja Singh under house arrest

As a preventive measure after BJP’s ‘Chalo Bhainsa’ call, the Hyderabad police placed Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh under house arrest in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The city police-initiated action against him, after he announced his intentions to go to the communally-disturbed Bhainsa town in Nirmal district. “Before I could start for Bhainsa, the policemen placed me under house arrest,” the MLA said.

BJP condemns cops’ ‘high-handedness’

BJP State president K Laxman condemned the police for preventing Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and MLC Ramchander Rao from visiting Bhainsa. Taking part in ‘patangula panduga’ — a pro-CAA kite festival — organised by the BJP State unit on Necklace Road in Hyderabad on Tuesday, he alleged that the TRS party had become a puppet in the hands of AMIM. Several party workers took part in the event