TRS tastes first victory, bags Parakal, Chennur municipalities

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even before polls were held to the civic bodies in the State, the ruling TRS tasted its first victory by bagging two municipalities - Parakal and Chennur - by winning half of the wards in the two civic bodies. On the last date of withdrawal of nominations on Tuesday, there were no candidates other than the TRS in the fray in 11 out of the 22 wards in Parakal municipality. With MLAs having voting right in electing the chairperson of the municipality, the TRS candidate is sure of winning the post in Parakal.

In Chennur municipality also, TRS candidates were elected unopposed in seven out of the total 18 wards. With MLA, MP and MLC having voting rights, the TRS candidate will become the chairperson, even if the ruling party loses in the remaining 11 wards. The total number of votes required for winning the chairperson post is 10 out of 18 wards, which the TRS has already secured.

The election for 120 municipalities is scheduled on January 22 and counting will be held on January 25. However, with completion of the withdrawal of nominations on Tuesday, TRS has two municipalities in its kitty. Its candidates have been elected unopposed in several wards of other municipalities too including one ward each in Sattupalli, Sircilla, and Mahbubnagar and two wards in Torrur on Tuesday. According to sources, 84 TRS candidates have been elected unopposed as ward members in 35 municipalities. “TRS will continue its victory march and bag the remaining seats also,’’ TRS secretary G Ramachandra Rao said.