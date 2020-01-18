National Education Policy is a ray of hope for Telangana, say officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The draft of the National Education Policy (NEP) is soon set to be finalised after feedback from all stakeholders is received. According to educational activists, if the policy is implemented in the manner prescribed by the drafting committee, it will strengthen the entire education system. But is Telangana really prepared for the changes?

“The higher education department is crumbling and there is a dire need for change. The new education policy is a ray of hope for us, for the State government has lost its interest in universities,” sources from the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said.

The NEP for higher education is tilted towards promoting research culture and research building capacity, which is allegedly very poor across State universities. Sources said that the aim is to equip students with 21st-century skills and currently only a few Central universities are leading the way towards research.

For secondary school education, the draft proposes to introduce foreign language courses which are currently being taught in a few private schools. The curriculum and pedagogy structure is to be re-designed to be both appropriate and effective, and the State Council for Education Research and Training is waiting to change the old syllabus since 2012.

Senior officials from the school education department hope that the NEP will bring about a positive change. “Once the report is finalised, Telangana will start working towards implementing it,” sources from the education department said.