Telangana Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy blames poll schedule for dearth of candidates

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ HUZURNAGAR: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy blamed the ‘erratic and illogical’ poll schedule for the dearth of Congress candidates in a few seats this municipal elections.Uttam said there was minimal or no time-gap between the date of notification and that of filing of nominations.

As a result, the opposition parties could not finalise the appropriate candidates. "Since the TRS had information about the ward reservations well in advance, it had an unfair advantage. The Congress party moved the High Court challenging the election schedule. However, he said the issue could not be addressed," said Uttam.

Condemning TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s statement claiming the Congress could not field candidates in nearly 500 seats for the municipal elections, the TPCC president said, "There was a lack of candidates not because the Congress party is weak, but because the TRS party manipulated the poll process."

TRS copying Congress schemes

The TPCC chief further slammed the TRS leaders for accusing the Congress of copying the pink party’s manifesto. He reminded that the Rs 5- meal scheme was introduced by the previous Congress government on March 1, 2014, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

"The Congress was in power at the Centre, State and also in GHMC. It is ridiculous how TRS leaders are claiming that their government started Rs 5-meal scheme," he said, advising the ruling party leaders to study the Congress manifesto before making false claims.

"When we promised to double the pension amount to Rs 2,000, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made the same announcement two days later by increasing the amount to Rs 2,016. Similarly, the Unemployment Allowance of Rs 3,000 per month was copied with an addition of Rs 16," he said.

"Everyone knows Congress stands for originality and purity. The TRS, meanwhile, is a cocktail of greedy, disgruntled and unsatisfied leaders from various parties. More than half of KCR’s Cabinet and three-fourth of TRS MLAs are turncoats from other parties," Uttam alleged.

The TPCC president further urged people of Telangana not to fall for the ‘fake promises’ of the pink party and vote for the Congress candidates.

