Thanks to FSSAI’s scheme, Telangana to have 'clean street food hubs' soon

HYDERABAD: From kebabs to bhajjis, Telangana has a wide variety of street food delicacies to offer, satisfying the taste buds of its residents as well as those who visit the State. However, the street food scene here is always associated with serious concerns about its safety and hygiene.

To address such concerns, not just in Telangana but across the nation, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) through its ‘clean street food hub’ scheme is ready to extend help in making street food safer and more hygienic. But will the Telangana government do the needful?

The FSSAI in a communique this week to commissioners of food safety authorities of all states, has sought details of identified key locations for establishment of ‘clean street food hubs’ across the respective states.

Large states like Telangana have been directed to identify five to ten locations in four weeks time to set up these hubs. As part of the scheme, food vendors at these hubs will be provided specially designed food carts by FSSAI, which will help keep food preparation and storage hygienic. Each identified hub should have around 15 to 25 such specially designed food carts.

As of now, the State government has identified Shilparamam in Hitec City and Siddipet for establishing these ‘clean street food hubs’, Telangana food safety officials told Express. Having more such hubs depends on the interest shown by the GHMC and other municipalities.

The FSSAI has designed four types of push carts to be distributed among the vendors depending on the kind of food that would be prepared, including prepared meal cart (dosa, pav bhaji), chaat cart, beverage cart and single item cart (momos, popcorn).

These food carts are designed to have features that would ensure safe and hygienic food, including stainless steel surfaces on which food is prepared, storage space with lock facility, facility for proper lighting and fire safety and in built sink with potable water facility.

The FSSAI will float tenders for manufacturing these specially designed food carts, identify the manufacturers who will in turn deliver the carts to state capitals, from where the State governments have to deliver the food carts to the identified hubs.