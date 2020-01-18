Home States Telangana

Thanks to FSSAI’s scheme, Telangana to have 'clean street food hubs' soon

As part of the scheme, food vendors at these hubs will be provided specially designed food carts by FSSAI, which will help keep food preparation and storage hygienic.

Published: 18th January 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

The State government has identified Shilparamam in Hitec City and Siddipet as ideal places to set up the ‘clean street food hubs’

The State government has identified Shilparamam in Hitec City and Siddipet as ideal places to set up the ‘clean street food hubs’

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From kebabs to bhajjis, Telangana has a wide variety of street food delicacies to offer, satisfying the taste buds of its residents as well as those who visit the State. However, the street food scene here is always associated with serious concerns about its safety and hygiene.

To address such concerns, not just in Telangana but across the nation, the Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) through its ‘clean street food hub’ scheme is ready to extend help in making street food safer and more hygienic. But will the Telangana government do the needful?

The FSSAI in a communique this week to commissioners of food safety authorities of all states, has sought details of identified key locations for establishment of ‘clean street food hubs’ across the respective states.

Large states like Telangana have been directed to identify five to ten locations in four weeks time to set up these hubs. As part of the scheme, food vendors at these hubs will be provided specially designed food carts by FSSAI, which will help keep food preparation and storage hygienic. Each identified hub should have around 15 to 25 such specially designed food carts. 

As of now, the State government has identified Shilparamam in Hitec City and Siddipet for establishing these ‘clean street food hubs’, Telangana food safety officials told Express. Having more such hubs depends on the interest shown by the GHMC and other municipalities.

 The FSSAI has designed four types of push carts to be distributed among the vendors depending on the kind of food that would be prepared, including prepared meal cart (dosa, pav bhaji), chaat cart, beverage cart and single item cart (momos, popcorn). 

These food carts are designed to have features that would ensure safe and hygienic food, including stainless steel surfaces on which food is prepared, storage space with lock facility, facility for proper lighting and fire safety and in built sink with potable water facility. 

The FSSAI will float tenders for manufacturing these specially designed food carts, identify the manufacturers who will in turn deliver the carts to state capitals, from where the State governments have to deliver the food carts to the identified hubs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FSSAI Telangana street food Telangana clean food hubs
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp