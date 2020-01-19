AIMIM confined only to Old City: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav termed AIMIM as a political party confined to the Old city. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the Minister said that the TRS had no seat sharing agreement with the MIM in the municipal polls, as alleged by the Congress and the BJP. "The role of the MIM is limited in the State. It is confined to the Old City," the Minister said.

He alleged that some parties were resorting to false campaign in social media that the TRS offered Tandur Municipality tickets to its ally MIM. There is no truth in that the TRS has alliance with Owaisi anywhere for the municipal elections, he clarified.

He warned that cases will be registered against those resorting to wrong campaigns in social media. He said the BJP was using religion in the election campaign and wondered why the Congress did not field candidates against MIM candidates.