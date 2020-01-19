Home States Telangana

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy takes on Telangana government over 'gundu sunna' charge

The war of words about allocation of Central funds began when the saffron party issued statements that of the Rs 2000 being distributed as pension in Telangana, Rs 1800 came from the Centre.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy participated in the Sankranthi Sambaralu at Jalvihar in Hyderabad on Saturday

MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy participated in the Sankranthi Sambaralu at Jalvihar in Hyderabad on Saturday| Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to an open debate on the funds allocated by the UPA government and the NDA government.

Speaking during the Municipal election campaign here on Saturday, he stated that KTR was misleading people on funds allotted by the Modi government. He said the MAUD Minister was deceiving people by saying the Centre had given "gundu sunna" (zero funds) to Telangana.

"KTR repeatedly says that the Central government has not been supporting the Telangana government. If I prove that our government allotted funds to Telangana, are KCR or KTR ready to shave their heads," Kishan challenged.

The war of words about allocation of Central funds began when the saffron party issued statements that of the Rs 2000 being distributed as pension in Telangana, Rs 1800 came from the Centre. "When the Central government allocated funds for 2 lakh double bedroom houses under the AMRUT scheme to the State, the TRS government did not construct even a single house," the Union Minister said.

Releasing a press statement at New Delhi earlier on Saturday, Kishan hit out at the opposition campaign that the NPR is a precursor to NRC stating that there is no link between the two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy K Chandrasekhar Rao KT Rama Rao TRS Telangana civic polls BJP Telangana municipal polls
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp