MoS Home G Kishan Reddy takes on Telangana government over 'gundu sunna' charge

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy challenged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to an open debate on the funds allocated by the UPA government and the NDA government.

Speaking during the Municipal election campaign here on Saturday, he stated that KTR was misleading people on funds allotted by the Modi government. He said the MAUD Minister was deceiving people by saying the Centre had given "gundu sunna" (zero funds) to Telangana.

"KTR repeatedly says that the Central government has not been supporting the Telangana government. If I prove that our government allotted funds to Telangana, are KCR or KTR ready to shave their heads," Kishan challenged.

The war of words about allocation of Central funds began when the saffron party issued statements that of the Rs 2000 being distributed as pension in Telangana, Rs 1800 came from the Centre. "When the Central government allocated funds for 2 lakh double bedroom houses under the AMRUT scheme to the State, the TRS government did not construct even a single house," the Union Minister said.

Releasing a press statement at New Delhi earlier on Saturday, Kishan hit out at the opposition campaign that the NPR is a precursor to NRC stating that there is no link between the two.