PM Narendra Modi didn’t give even Rs 19 for projects in Telangana: KT Rama Rao

The state IT Minister alleged that NITI Aayog had suggested that Rs 5,000 crore be allocated for Mission Kakatiya but the Modi government had sanctioned nothing.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao addressing election rally in Vemulawada in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: MAUD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking part in a campaign rally for municipal elections, in Vemulawada on Saturday. KTR said that while NITI Aayog had suggested that Rs 9,000 crore be allotted for the Telangana government’s flagship scheme Mission Bhagiratha, Modi had not released even Rs 19. 

Similarly, NITI Aayog had suggested that Rs 5,000 crore be allocated for Mission Kakatiya. And again, the Modi government had sanctioned nothing, alleged the IT Minister. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu also accompanied KTR during the rally in the temple town.

Addressing the gathering, KTR asked why people should vote for BJP when the party refused to give national status to Telangana’s irrigation projects. "When BJP leaders come begging for votes, ask them why you should vote for their party," KTR egged the crowd on. 

The Minister promised that the TRS government would focus on administration for the next four years. Sircilla-Vemulawada would be developed as twin towns. While previous Congress and TD governments had neglected the temple town of Vemulawada, the TRS government was spending Rs 218 crore on its development.

In fact, the Congress and TD had spread stories that any politician who visited the Vemulawada temple would lose power. But CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had put an end to such propaganda by visiting Vemulawada and coming to power, not once, but twice. The Minister said if opposition members were elected, then development will cease.  

Later, in Sircilla he told people that 3,000 double bedroom houses were ready to be distributed to beneficiaries as well as 3,000 house sites for others in Raini Cheruvu. Referring to the new Municipal Act, he said people with 75 sq yard of land did not need to take permission from municipalities to construct houses.

In addition, building approvals will be granted within 21 days. In the coming municipal budgets, about 10 per cent will be allocated for green budget. Like Palle Pragathi, in all municipalities, Pattana Pragathi will be conducted soon. If any corporators or councillors perform poorly, they will be removed from their positions, assured KTR. 

