Telangana GENCO awarded for excellent e-governance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS GENCO was conferred with the CSI SIG e-Governance Award of Excellence at the 53rd Annual Convention of the Computer Society of India (CSI) held on January 17 at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology at Bhubaneswar.

Director General for MCR HRD Institute and Special Chief Secretary in General Administration Department, BP Acharya, congratulated the corporation for their splendid work in the field of Information Technology.

TS GENCO, in line with its business strategy and expansion plans, replaced the existing in-house software application by implementing centralized ERP solutions across all its plants and corporate offices.

The ERP initiative was christened as ‘TSSHAKTHI’ (TS GENCO System to Harness Ample Knowledge Transformation for Harmony and Integration) as it promises to lead a new era of information management in the organisation. The TS GENCO stations and headquarter have been using the SAP ERP system since August 2013.

The key benefits of TS GENCO’s e-office including real time tracking of files to multiple stakeholders with improved transparency and accountability, online movement of digital files with preconfigured workflow, quick and easy retrieval of digital files and reduction in paper consumption.