Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao welcomes Thai industries with open arms

Telangana is committed to providing housing to all the homeless, so I welcome the Department of Commerce, Thailand, to enter into an MoU with us.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao welcoming Thailand Deputy PM Jurin Laksanawisit in Hyderabad| Sathya Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an aim to transform Telangana into a hub for business establishments, Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Saturday urged a group of delegates from Thailand, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, to set up their units at the proposed furniture park in the city. KTR said the State government could enter into an MoU with the Thailand government to set up the furniture park.

"Telangana is committed to providing housing to all the homeless, so I welcome the Department of Commerce, Thailand, to enter into an MoU with us. We are in the process of setting up the furniture park here. So the Thai furniture-makers can set up their base in Hyderabad and they can use this as a hub to cover the rest of India as well," he said.

Stating that the nearest seaport from Hyderabad was around 400 km, the IT Minister proposed providing subsidies and setting up inland depots for supporting the Thai industry in their business.He highlighted how Telangana has been excelling in different fields when compared to the other States.

He explained to the delegation that Telangana has quite a large number of IT companies, and is also a life sciences hub, while it is home to a number of other industries. KTR said, "Our priority is food processing. Water will be supplied to farmers in the next couple of years, following which food production will increase exponentially."

Around 30 Thai companies, including those that deal with parawood and rubberwood, tapioca and modified starch, rubber products, MDF and particle board, food and processed food, paper, and banking and logistics services, were present at the event.

