Two wives? One is enough for me: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Congress claim

Owaisi’s diatribe against Congress comes as Kamareddy goes for municipal elections in a few days from where AIMIM has fielded six candidates.

Published: 19th January 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addressing a election gathering at Kamareddy district on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Congress for personal attacks and spreading rumours that he has two wives. 

Owaisi, who was addressing citizens during a public meeting in Kamareddy, said, “During the Parliamentary and Assembly elections, Congress was in the Opposition. They spoke against us constantly. They spoke against me and my family. They even said that I have two wives.

"I have my hands full with my one wife! When I heard those allegations, I was like: 'Where is she? At least look for her!' I told them if you find her, I will reward you," the AIMIM chief said comically. 

Owaisi’s diatribe against Congress comes as Kamareddy goes for municipal elections in a few days. The AIMIM has fielded six candidates from the area.

"Congress thinks that wherever AIMIM goes, they harm other parties. Kya aapka sahokar ka dukaan hai (Are you a moneylender)? You are a political party. Someone will lose and win. Rahul Gandhi contested from Amethi. I did not go to Amethi. He lost from there. Did he lose because of me? You could not save your leader and you have come here to attack me," he said.

The Congress has repeatedly claimed that AIMIM is a B-team of the BJP’s and that they indirectly help the BJP wherever they contest.

To this Owaisi said, “During the Parliamentary elections we had contested from the Kishanganj seat in Bihar. Our candidate Akhtarul Iman got 3 lakh votes. The candidate from Nitish Kumar’s party was ahead with 3.25 lakh votes. And the Congress candidate who won had 3.50 lakh votes. If I was not there in Kishanganj, then Nitish Kumar’s candidate would have won.”

TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi congress Owaisi two wives
