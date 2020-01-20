I will ensure Wanaparthy’s development: Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy participated in civic poll campaigns at various wards in Wanaparthy town on Sunday.

While addressing the gatherings at various points in the town, the minister assured the people that he will ensure development of Wanaparthy and appealed to the voters to support the pink party candidates in the ensuing civic elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Niranjan Reddy observed that when all the political parties that came to power in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, in the last 60 years, neglected the development of the town, the pink party ensured all necessary development in Wanaparthy in less than six years, including the supply of drinking and irrigation water. He also claimed that the Telangana towns can witness comprehensive development if and only if K Chandrasekhar Rao remains in power.

The agriculture minister also said that the chief minister identified various requirements of the people and has decided to introduce various schemes to fulfil the same. Niranjan also noted that KCR’s intention is to utilise each and every penny of the people’s money for their own benefit and, added that the TRS supremo is implementing schemes to ensure welfare of all citizens.

When former rulers sent sewage to Rajanagaram village, it was the TRS government that made genuine efforts to clean the Krishna water. He also mentioned that a water treatment plant would be set up in the city soon.