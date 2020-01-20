January 22 declared as holiday for areas going to civic polls in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday issued orders to district collectors to declare local holidays in the areas notified for the municipal election on the day of polling on January 22.

The Commissioner of Labour has directed that the day of polling be declared a paid holiday for all shops and establishments in the areas notified for elections under the Telangana Shops and Establishment Act. SEC appealed to managements of all public undertakings, located outside the municipal areas to permit three hours off, for employees to exercise their franchise on the poll day.

The elections will be held in 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations on January 22. Campaign ends at 5 pm today Election campaign or publicity of any form as prescribed under Section 209 of Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 will end on Monday at 5 pm.

The use of mobile phones and social media for election campaign is also not allowed under Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. Under it, social media sites of political parties will go into a relax mode.