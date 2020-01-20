Home States Telangana

Only 60 per cent toll users in Telangana switch to FASTag

According to officials, the adaptation rate has been low due to the relatively infrequent users of toll plazas, especially around tolls near Hyderabad.

Toll plaza, Toll naka

Image for representational purpose only. ( File photo| EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Five days after it was implemented, only 56-60 per cent of motorists have switched to FASTag while the rest continue to use cash at toll plazas across the State. FASTag was implemented on all toll plazas on January 15. 

According to officials, the adaptation rate has been low due to the relatively infrequent users of toll plazas, especially around tolls near Hyderabad. "There are several people living in Hyderabad who use the toll plazas in their vicinity once in a month or a few times a month for impromptu trips to tourist places outside Hyderabad. They are infrequent, but make up for 25-30 per cent of all toll users. It is these who are yet to fully change over to FASTag and continue to use cash, assuming they are infrequent travellers," said K Srinivas, NHAI project director.

The change over has been better this month since the change rate has been 20 per cent more than December 15 when only 38 per cent had switched to FASTag. Officials note that Sankranti was one reason why several people switched over to FASTag this month.

Officials further noted that at present only one lane is opened for cash transaction on all tolls. Only the Panthangi toll and Raikal toll will have two cash lanes until further notice.

Additionally, all concessions relating to tolls plazas - for locals around the toll and for returning in 24 hours - will now be applicable only to FASTag users. "Adoption of FASTag in the State will occur at an estimated rate of 10 per cent every month, with a complete 90 per cent change over within three to four months," added K Srinivas. 

