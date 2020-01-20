Telangana municipal polls: BJP manifesto focuses on home tax policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao released the municipal election manifesto of the party here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as there is no scientific system on home tax policy, he assured that the party will streamline it if they come to power in municipalities and municipal corporations.

He stated that the municipal administrative authorities have been collecting excess taxes in the municipalities and municipal corporations of surrounding areas of the twin cities. He also revealed that the party’s manifestos that focused on local issues were already released in various municipalities and municipal corporations.

He said that the BJP has been explaining the manifestos, raising local problems and talking about solutions during their election campaign. He stated that the people in urban areas were suffering due to a lack of proper sanitation, water supply and road connectivity and assured that all problems would be solved if BJP won the civic polls.