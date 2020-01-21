Home States Telangana

Telangana's AI-based healthcare research may not invade data privacy

To optimise health services, the state government plans to share government hospital data with private parties which experts feel as a violation of patient-doctor confidentiality.

Published: 21st January 2020 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

data, data security

For representational purposes

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lack of a data protection act in the country has poised a question — is it ethical for the State government to share patient data from government hospitals and primary healthcare centres

(PHCs) with private parties to set up an artificial intelligence (AI)-based research facility?   Experts claim that while the step cannot be struck off as a legal violation, it is definitely against the ethical guidelines provided to keep doctor-patient confidentiality intact. 

The State’s collaboration with Intel and the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) aims to use AI to identify and research patterns in public health, diagnostic and health services optimisation. This is aimed to tackle issues such as shortage of doctors in the country, treatment protocol discoveries, and subsequently approach evidence-based social strategy and policy in healthcare for the government. 

"However, we have only identified the ‘what’ of the collaboration, not the ‘how’. It will take at least another month to figure out what kind of data we will be sharing with Intel and PHFI," said an official from the state’s IT department.

Speaking to Express, Srinivas Kodali, an independent security researcher, said that governments collect data from the people for governance purposes. So if the government is using the data, and sharing it with a private third-party for the same reason, it cannot be struck off as illegal.

"However, in the case of healthcare data, the step is definitely unethical considering patients share personal information on the basis of doctor-patient confidentiality. So will the government take permission from each individual before sharing sensitive data? Is the government sharing this data for free?" asked Kodali.

Kodali suggests that if the State government does want to take up such novel steps, it should also introduce a data protection act in the State Assembly, form ethical guidelines and then go ahead with such initiatives. "This way, at least the government can be held responsible," Kodali argued. 

However, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT, responded to the apprehensions and said, "The detailed research plan is under discussion between the involved parties. We will obviously put in place all the required privacy protocols."

Addressing the need for a data protection act, he said, "We will wait for the Central act, and if there are any shortcomings, we will think about our own regulations." A second draft of the Personal Data Protection (PDPA) Act (PDF) was approved by the Central government on December 4. The bill is expected to pass when the Parliament reconvenes in February.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Public Health Foundation of India Telangana IT department AI research facility Telangana medical research
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp