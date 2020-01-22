Home States Telangana

Air quality in nine cities of Telangana severely polluted, says Greenpeace India

While Jharia in Jharkhand topped the list of the most polluted, Mizoram’s Lunglei is the least polluted city in India.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Air pollution, Factories, Industries

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A recent report by Greenpeace India, has again flagged the issue of air pollution in the State. According to the report, in Telangana, there are nine cities that were found severely polluted, with annual Particulate Matter (PM10) value in 2018 greater than the national limit of 60 micrograms set under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). 

PM 10 is a fine pollutant of 10 micrometre diameter or less, which is roughly one-tenth the size of a human hair. It can reach the lungs and trigger a range of respiro-cardiac diseases. According to NAAQS, the PM10 levels set for industrial, residential, rural and other cities in India over a 24-hour period is 100 µg/m3 (micrograms per cubic metre air) and the average over a year is 60 µg/m3. 

The fourth edition of Greenpeace’s report, Airpocalypse, which was released on Tuesday, analysied air pollution in 287 Indian cities which have more than 52 monitoring days of data in 2018 under the National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP). Of the total cities, 231 cities, including nine in Telangana were found severely polluted, with PM10 levels exceeding the limits. 

Coal-belching Jharia in Jharkhand topped the list of the most polluted city in India. Kothur, Hyderabad, Ramagundam, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Sangareddy, Patencheru and Adilabad in Telangana have air pollution levels higher than the limits set by NAAQS. Of the 11 cities in Telangana, Nalagonada and Nizamabad are just on the border line. In Andhra Pradesh, six cities have pollution levels slightly higher than the NAAQS limits. Meanwhile, Mizoram’s Lunglei ranked last, thus the least polluted, said the report. 

Need to expand NCAP list

The report also suggest the need to add more cities in the non-attainment cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated by government of India. Non-attainment cities are cities that don’t meet the pollution guidelines as per the Ambient Air Quality India (2011-2015) report and the World Health Organisation report 2014-2018. The NCAP has recognised 102 cities as non-attainment cities which needed to take efforts to address the air pollution levels.

Additionally, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has also submitted the names of 20 more cities to be added to the existing list, taking the tally to 122. However, as per the report, around 200 Indian cities apart from the 102 cities listed in the NCAP are severely polluted, thus indicating the need to expand the list of non-attainment cities under the NCAP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greenpeace India Airpocalypse Telangana air pollution National Ambient Air Quality Standards
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp