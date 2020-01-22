Bhongir MP Komatireddy gheraoed for allegedly violating election code ahead of municipal elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district when the activists of TRS and BJP stopped Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy in his tracks on Tuesday night, alleging that he was campaigning for a Congress candidate in violation of the election code on the eve of municipal polls.

When Venkat Reddy came to a residence in Pedda Amberpet, several activists of TRS and BJP gheraoed him. Then the Congress MP tried to leave, but the TRS and BJP activists blocked his vehicle and raised slogans, asking the police to register a case against him as he came to campaign for the municipal elections.