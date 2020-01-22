Cancel selection of 98 candidates as junior panchayat secretaries: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the State government to cancel selections of 98 appointees under the sports quota as junior panchayat secretaries which were in violation of the undertaking given to the court earlier.

Further, the Court directed the State to notify afresh the posts filled under sports quota, including the balance posts which were not filled as per the notification dated Aug 31, 2018.

The fresh notification inviting applications from eligible persons has to apply the minimum pass mark of 35 per cent in the written test and proceed to make appointments on the basis of merit in the sport concerned and not on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying examination. "The exercise should be completed within three months," the Court said.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao was passing this order recently in a contempt case filed by A Srinivas and other aspirants seeking to punish the authorities under the Contempt of Courts Act for their willful disobedience of the HC orders in Dec 2018.

While disposing their petitions, the judge directed the authorities to follow the 100 point roster as per Rule 22 of the AP state and subordinate Rules, 1996 as well as GOs 74 and 107 while reviewing the merit list of selected candidates.

After perusing the affidavit filed by the commissioner, Justice Ramachandra Rao expressed shock as the authorities have already filled 98 posts out of 172 earmarked, under the quota without prescribing the minimum pass mark.