Telangana government's T-Hub celebrates four years of promoting startups; to move into new premises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of its fourth anniversary, T-Hub announced on Tuesday that it would soon move into its new premises. The T-Hub Phase II is being constructed to provide 3,50,000 sq ft of space for 4,000 people, and it will be six times bigger than the existing one.

T-Hub said that it has come up with a three-pronged strategy for creating impact for start-ups, corporations and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders. The start-up incubator also said it is trying to work in collaboration with innovation partners in the State and stakeholders in the country.

Speaking on this occasion, Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, "Telangana government has always taken strong and effective measures to grow and foster the innovation ecosystem. T-Hub has played a key role in bolstering this initiative and this is one of the many milestones that T-Hub aims to achieve in the years to come. The new vision of T-Hub will focus on building into a leading next-generation innovation ecosystem that has a global impact. The year 2020 is going to be an exciting year for T-Hub and Telangana."

The startup incubator will continue to work with TSIC, T-Works, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, and develop a collaboration model to engage technology ecosystem partners.