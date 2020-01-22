Home States Telangana

Telangana government's T-Hub celebrates four years of promoting startups; to move into new premises

The startup incubator will continue to work with TSIC, T-Works, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, and develop a collaboration model to engage technology ecosystem partners.

Published: 22nd January 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan

T-Hub CEO Ravi Narayan (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  On the occasion of its fourth anniversary, T-Hub announced on Tuesday that it would soon move into its new premises. The T-Hub Phase II is being constructed to provide 3,50,000 sq ft of space for 4,000 people, and it will be six times bigger than the existing one.

T-Hub said that it has come up with a three-pronged strategy for creating impact for start-ups, corporations and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders. The start-up incubator also said it is trying to work in collaboration with innovation partners in the State and stakeholders in the country. 

Speaking on this occasion, Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, "Telangana government has always taken strong and effective measures to grow and foster the innovation ecosystem. T-Hub has played a key role in bolstering this initiative and this is one of the many milestones that T-Hub aims to achieve in the years to come. The new vision of T-Hub will focus on building into a leading next-generation innovation ecosystem that has a global impact. The year 2020 is going to be an exciting year for T-Hub and Telangana."

The startup incubator will continue to work with TSIC, T-Works, WE Hub, RICH, TASK, and develop a collaboration model to engage technology ecosystem partners. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
T Hub Ravi Narayan
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp