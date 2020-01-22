Home States Telangana

Telangana police gear up for municipal elections today

Over 50,000 force comprising of Forest, Excise and Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) personnel have been deployed in the Urban Local Bodies.

Amid urban local body elections, police guard a strong room at Gokaraju Rangaraju Engineering college in Nizampet

Amid urban local body elections, police guard a strong room at Gokaraju Rangaraju Engineering college in Nizampet. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of elections to municipal corporations and municipalities today.

Addl DGP (Law and order) Jitender, who was designated nodal officer, has instructed unit officers on the possible violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and other guidelines issued by State Election Commission.

Over 50,000 force comprising of Forest, Excise and Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) personnel have been deployed in the Urban Local Bodies.

TSSP personnel too are on stand-by. Special arrangements have been made in Maoist-affected districts and communally sensitive areas.Sources in the department told Express that additional security arrangements have been made in Bhainsa. 

The state police have registered 131 cases against different individuals and political party workers for allegedly violating the MCC, besides seizing Rs 51.36 lakh currency, and liquor worth Rs 21.22 lakh. As many as 1,122 cases were booked against 4,969 persons under preventive measures. In addition, citizens were asked to deposit 1,745 licensed guns. 

Top police officers have instructed officials to prevent entry of non-locals into the  ULBs. The police department has appealed to the people to participate in the election in a democratic manner.

