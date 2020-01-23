Home States Telangana

Minor girl complains of gangrape in Telangana; 'retracts' charge after medical test

The girl and her parents lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was taken in a car to an isolated place in Ameenpur area by the suspects and raped.

They tied her hands and mouth, raped her one by one and left the spot.

By PTI

SANGAREDDY: A 16-year-old girl complained that she was raped by four unidentified people here on Thursday, but allegedly retracted her statement after preliminary medical examination ruled out sexual assault, police said.

A case has been registered based on the complaint and a thorough probe would be carried out as the girl was now denying the allegations, they said.

Superintendent of Police of Sangareddy district, S Chandrashekar Reddy told reporters here that following the complaint the girl was referred to a government hospital for medical examination.

However, preliminary medical reports showed no evidence of rape. A police team also questioned her during which she denied having been raped, he said.

The girl said the accused tried to rape her but fled the spot after noticing some passers-by, he added. Based on the complaint, a case of rape has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act.

