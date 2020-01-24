Home States Telangana

KT Rama Rao attends IGWEL with world leaders at Davos

Published: 24th January 2020 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 07:29 AM

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with Korean Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young-Sun in Davos on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who is currently participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, received a rare honour on Thursday.

The WEF invited KTR to attend the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) where he participated in a meeting titled ‘Keeping Pace Technology - Technology Governance at Crossroads’.

Usually, the heads of governments or policy-makers in the Central governments would only be allowed to take part in the IGWEL. However, Rama Rao too was invited to the gathering by the WEF. He attended the IGWEL along with Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Estonia Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and several senior Ministers from Brazil, Singapore, Korea, Indonesia, Oman, Ithiopia, Botswana and other countries. Meanwhile, the IT Minister continued to hold back-to-back bilateral meetings with industry leaders from across the world on Thursday, the third day of the WEF summit which is being held at Davos.

KTR meets with Saudi and Korean Ministers

During an interaction with Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha at a business gathering in Davos, KTR  invited the former to visit Hyderabad to explore potential collaboration opportunities. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra also met KTR.

Camilla Sylvest, EVP, Commercial Strategy and Corporate Affairs Novo Nordisk, Danish multinational pharmaceutical company, called on  KTR at Telangana Pavilion in Davos. Possible collaboration with RICH and BioAsia were discussed at the meeting. 

At another meeting, Sanjay Mehrotra, chief executive of Micron Technology, met Rama Rao and held discussions on partnering to support Hyderabad’s economic development. The IT Minister also met Coca Cola CEO James Quincey at a business gathering on the sidelines of WEF summit. He had a brief conversation with YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. During their interaction, the latter informed the Minister that Hyderabad was a priority centre for YouTube.

KTR also met Minister of SMEs and Startups of the Republic of Korea Park Young-Sun. During the meeting, the latter emphasised the need for deregulation with respect to innovative enterprises

