TSTDC to launch Haritha chain of hotels in Mulugu

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud to inaugurate the first resort today at Tadvai in Mulugu, 20km away from Medaram
 

Published: 24th January 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Haritha chain of hotels

Haritha chain of hotels (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to attract more tourists and provide them with luxurious and comfortable accommodation, the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) is developing the Haritha chain of hotels and resorts in different districts of Telangana. 

In this regard, Minister for Excise, Tourism and Culture V Srinivas Goud, along with Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Women, Child and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, will inaugurate the first Haritha Tourism Resort at Tadvai in Mulugu district on January 24. Speaking to Express, an official from the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation said that the resort, which is about 20km from Medaram, will have over 30 rooms and 12 cottages. 

“A lot of tourists visit Medaram every year for the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara or Medaram Jatara, as it is commonly known. At the time of the festival, many face issues with the accommodation and are subsequently forced to stay in private hotels at high prices. The resort will provide high-quality ambience and good facilities at affordable rates for tourists. This will also increase tourism in the area,” said the official. 

He added that the resort is located in the lap of nature and that, “Those who are interested in eco-tourism will get to spend a good time at the resort.”Additionally, the new resort will also help in providing jobs to the locals.

