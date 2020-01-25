Home States Telangana

Amid municipal polls, resort politics come to the fore in Telangana

Ahead of counting of votes, TRS and Congress leaders herd their flock to resorts to prevent poaching by other parties.

Published: 25th January 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

TRS candidates of Ramagundam civic body being taken to a resort in Shameerpet

TRS candidates of Ramagundam civic body being taken to a resort in Shameerpet. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS and Congress leaders are now busy protecting their respective herds of candidates in municipalities and corporations in the State from being poached by other parties.

Though the results for the elections to the ULBS would be out only on Saturday, the parties are not taking any chances. As the elections for the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman and vice-chairman are scheduled on January 27, the leaders have to protect the councillors and corporators from predators of other parties.

Just before a bus load of TRS candidates from Adilabad municipality left for a resort on Friday morning, former minister Jogu Ramanna said that he would not call it a camp. "After election, it would be better if all the candidates destress for a while. They need not be at the counting centres on Saturday since their agents will be there anyway," he said.

In Yellendu, the expectation is that TRS rebel Madata Venkata Goud would give a tough fight to the ruling party and it is expected that his panel would win about 10 to 12 wards and the TRS just eight to nine of the total 24. 

The TRS will surely eye the rebel councillors while the rebel leader would try to retain them to capture the post of chairman and deputy chairman for his man. Both the rebel leader and the TRS leaders have shifted their candidates to camps.

In this small town, reliable source said the ruling party leaders have offered up to `30 lakh to each of the rebel candidate who have bright prospects of winning so that TRS man would be elected as the chairman. Both ruling party candidates and rebels contested in all the 24 wards. 

In Peddapalli district, TRS MLA Korukanti Chander along with  TRS candidates in Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam is camping at a resort at Shameerpet in Hyderabd since Thursday. Meanwhile, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had directed that Vemulawada Municipality BJP candidates be shifted to an undisclosed camp in Hyderabad.  

In Sangareddy, Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy is trying to protect his group while the TRS leaders are out with enticing offers. A ruling party leader reportedly offered up to Rs 10 lakh and a luxury car to the each candidate who wins to support his wife when she contests for the post of chairman.

In Chityal in erstwhile Nalgonda district, TRS rebels, Congress candidates and independents, who are about 34 in number have formed into a Forward Bloc Front and are fighting out with the TRS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TRS Telangana Congress Telangana resort politics Telangana municipal polls
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp