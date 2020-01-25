Home States Telangana

Owaisi brothers trying to radicalise people: Telangana BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao

Rao appealed to Muslims not to believe and be mislead by radical leaders and cooperate for registering their names in NPR for getting benefits from the government.

Published: 25th January 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao

Telangana BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the some unidentified persons, suspected to be workers of the AIMIM party, gatecrashed into the BJP party office in the city and tried to attack the office on Thursday night, BJP president for Greater Hyderabad region and MLC, N Ramachander Rao, demanded that the State government inquire into the incident. Condemning the attack, Rao added that police personnel who reached the spot after being informed of the attack, took the unidentified persons into custody.

In a media release on Friday, Rao also condemned the remarks of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, asking people not to cooperate with government officials visiting their houses to collect data under NPR, NRC and CAA.

The BJP MLC further alleged that the Hyderabad MP and his brother, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi were trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR for their political gain.

He said that provoking and instigating people against government officials itself is akin to radicalisation and de-radicalisation is necessary when leaders like Owaisi try to radicalise people by asking them not to show Aadhar card and other documents. He also alleged that the duo are provoking and intimidating people and even said that Asaduddin Owaisi tried to give a communal cover to famous sweet ‘Halwa’ saying that it was an Arabic word.

He said, "First you stop radicalisation of people in the name of CAA, NCR and NPR, then the question of de-radicalisation won’t arise.” Terming the comment of the Hyderabad MP a “dangerous attitude," the BJP MLC also alleged that Owaisi is trying to politicise even the Army by passing comments against the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.

He said that Owaisi should not find fault with Rawat’s opinion. Stating that government officials are bound to follow implementation of any decision taken by the Parliament, the BJP leader said that once Parliament takes a decision, it becomes official and not political.

Rao appealed to Muslims not to believe and be mislead by radical leaders and cooperate for registering their names in NPR for getting benefits from the government.

Poha Politics: Owaisi says labourers must eat halwa

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi waded into the ‘Poha controversy’ by saying that labourers should only have ‘halwa’ to prove their nationality. His comments come in reference to BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya’s comments that labourers who eat poha may be ‘Bangladeshi’.

Owaisi in a tweet said, "Labourers should not have poha but only halwa and halwa and will be called Indian, Bharat ka shehri otherwise B......... hope ‘9pm nationalist’ will not take offence."

