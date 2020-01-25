Peoples Pulse survey predicts huge victory for TRS in Telangana municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS is miles ahead of other political parties in the civic body polls, according to a pre-poll survey carried out by the Peoples Pulse, a Hyderabad-based political and research organisation.

The pre-poll survey, conducted between January 17 and 19 in 20 per cent of the municipalities and three corporations, predicted an astonishing 49.1 per cent votes in ten Corporations for the TRS party, followed by 21 per cent votes for Congress and 23.8 per cent for BJP and 3.3 per cent for AIMIM. The others are expected to receive 2.8 per cent votes.

In the 120 municipalities, the TRS was expected to poll 52.3 per cent votes, Congress 23.3 cent, BJP 16.1 per cent votes, and the AIMIM and others 1.6 and 6.7 per cent respectively. "The TRS votebank has been largely consistent. It was 46.9 per cent in the Assembly polls held in December, 2019," the survey said.

According to the survey, out of 385 wards in the 10 corporations, the TRS is likely to win in 180 to 205 wards, the BJP 60 to 75 wards and the Congress 40 to 60 wards. The AIMIM will get eight to 10 wards. The survey also predicted that the BJP is ahead of the Congress.

OF the 2,727 wards in 120 municipalities, the TRS is likely to get 1,950 to 2,000 wards, followed by Congress with 375 to 415 wards, the BJP with 150 to 180 wards and the AIMIM with 25 to 30 wards. The Left parties are nowhere in the picture, the survey stated. The sample size for each municipality was 500 and it is 1,000 for each corporation.