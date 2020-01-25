Telangana civic polls: Polling to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation goes peacefully

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Elections to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation went off peacefully on Friday without any untoward incidents. As two of the corporators were elected unanimously, polling was held for 58 divisions only. Nearly 62.19 per cent of voters have exercised their franchise recorded compared to 59 per cent in 2014 elections.

Prominent among those who exercised their franchise in their respective polling stations include — TS Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar, Collector K Shashanka, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and others.

There were reports of missing votes in several divisions. Officials had arranged adequate polling stations for convenience of 2,72,692 voters to exercise their franchise. A total of 369 aspirants were in fray and voters started queuing up at the polling stations from 7 am onwards.

Though polling for 14 municipalities and Ramagundam Municipal Corporation of erstwhile Karimangar district was held on January 22, Karimangar corporation election was held on Friday following court cases. Collector Shashanka and police commissioner Kamalasan Reddy toured various polling stations and inspected the arrangements and security aspects. Heavy security was in place with additional police forces being deployed at the polling stations.