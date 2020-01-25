Telangana municipal polls: All arrangements in place for counting of votes today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes in the municipal elections held in the State would be taken up on Saturday from 8 a.m. onwards and results would be declared the same day. Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations in the State was held on January 22 and 24. Necessary arrangements have been put in place for counting of votes at the designated counting centres.

In order to maintain transparency while counting of votes, the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has decided to undertake webcasting during counting at all counting centres across the State. The Municipal Administration Department has issued a work order for BSNL for providing live webcasting and recording of counting in all counting centres of 130 ULBs.

In this connection, Director of Municipal Administration TK Sreedevi issued directions to all district Collectors except Hyderabad, Mulugu and Warangal Urban districts to identify lT students of engineering and MCA colleges and engage them for the work by providing sufficient number of web cams at the counting halls.

ln case, where there is no possibility for webcasting, other alternative methods like posting of micro observers, videography etc needs to be taken up in those centres. Meanwhile, the election for municipal chairpersons, vice chairpersons and Mayors and Deputy Mayors of Corporations will be held on January 27. A notification to this effect was released by the TSEC on Thursday.

The oath to the directly elected ward members of municipality and municipal corporations will be administered at 11 am on January 27. The special meeting for the election of chairperson, vice chairperson of the municipality and Mayor and Deputy mayor of municipal corporation will be held on the same day at 12.30 pm.