Home States Telangana

All elections behind him, KCR revives national ambitions  

KCR had said and recalled how the TRS had opposed it tooth and nail in Parliament when the Bill came up for discussion.

Published: 27th January 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa during Republic day at Martrys memorial of Sainiks at Secunderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Roa during Republic day at Martrys memorial of Sainiks at Secunderabad on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By R Pridhvi Raj
Express News Service

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has let the cat out of bag. He is still harbouring national ambitions when he said the federal front, which he floated ahead of last Lok Sabha polls, will come to power in the next elections.  To begin with, he said he would bring all like-minded parties and the chief ministers under one umbrella to fight the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He has already moved in for the big kill, after seeing a great opportunity to acquire a new persona for himself, in the uprising against the CAA.
The Shaheen Bagh Republic Day event in Delhi on Sunday bore testimony to the KCR’s ability to see beyond what the naked eye does not. He knows for sure that the protests that had spread like conflagration against the CAA will not die down any sooner, like the Australian bush fires and is positioning himself for the next elections.

Not one to waste time, he has already started the ball rolling by calling up chief ministers of the states who share his view that the CAA is like witches’ brew where two communities would always be in perpetual conflict. Reason for silence KCR had said he would call a meeting of the chief ministers and leaders of regional parties in Hyderabad soon to head a rally of people in lakhs to tell the BJP in unambiguous terms that the south does not think differently from north and that it would stand united against the “black law” because he believes it is highly discriminatory. 

“I am against the CAA because it excludes Muslims. It is not good for the country,” KCR had said and recalled how the TRS had opposed it tooth and nail in Parliament when the Bill came up for discussion.
That KCR is an astute politician became clear on Saturday when he made his opposition to CAA very clear but only after knowing that his TRS had won a landslide victory in civic polls. Till then he was treading the ground as though it was made of eggshells, asking his lieutenants and legions not to make irresponsible comments against the CAA. After his MPs voted against the CAA, there was pregnant silence on the TRS front in contrast to the expectation that he would go to town in the state, taking BJP guts for the garters for the legislation that it had brought forth.

But there was a reason for his silence. He could not take any chances since he was preparing for the municipal elections. Telangana is a state where Muslim population is quite significant, in fact, it is about 12 per cent - he opposed the CAA in Parliament and thus endeared himself with the Muslims. When it came to the State, he kept quiet as he knows that if he overplays the game, he might alienate Hindus. He knows that a slip of tongue on a sensitive issue like the CAA could cost him as has happened in Lok Sabha elections where he lost four seats to the BJP for his “disparaging” remarks on Hindus. Just one comment — Hinduvulu, Bonduvulu — made the TRS apple cart go hurtling down the hill in three constituencies in north Telangana and in Secunderabad.

Going ballistic 

Now that all the elections are behind him, he wants to take up the cause of forcing the BJP to repeal the CAA by playing a bigger role at the Centre. Now, he does not have to weigh his words before speaking them. He is already going ballistic against the BJP, but master-politician that KCR is, he says his opposition or support to the BJP would be on a case by case basis. 

“We will have to government to government relations with the Centre but would not support if BJP takes any anti-people decision,” he had said. He has thus left a door ajar to be in a position to accept help from the ruling party at the Centre, should the need arise in the administration of the state. The federal front is again acquiring signs of life and it remains to be seen how KCR would navigate it through the choppy waters.

To begin with, the TRS supremo said he would bring all like-minded parties and the chief ministers under one umbrella to fight CAA. He has already moved in for the big kill, after seeing a great opportunity to acquire a new persona for himself, in the uprising against the CAA

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp