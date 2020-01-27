KCR wants new basti dawakhanas in a month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to increase the number of basti dawakhanas in the city, and open new clinics within a month.

The basti dawakhana initiative is managed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to provide free primary health services. It aims to reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for the poor by providing early treatment so that they can avoid more serious and therefore more expensive health complications. The Chief Minister said that the 118 basti dawakhanas in the city are working very well and that the people are very happy with the services rendered by them.

“The number of these clinics should be increased substantially. In the 150 divisions in the city, two basti dawakhanas should be established. Create more dawakhanas in places where there is a substantial population of the SCs, STs, minorities and the poor,” he said.