PM’s initiatives lauded globally: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s patriotism and said his commitment to the nation was reflected in the government’s development policies. These, in turn, had attracted the attention of almost all the countries across the globe. Participating in the Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi programme in HMDA Grounds near Necklace Road on Sunday, she appreciated the initiative of the Bharatha Matha Foundation for conducting the programme.

“I am participating in this programme not just as Governor of Telangana, but also as a true patriotic sister of all of you. This programme will light the fire of patriotism and a national spirit in the younger generation,” the Governor revealed.

Soundararajan said that she was very impressed by the Indian youth and their dedication to improving the country’s future. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the programme was being conducted for the last three years with great success. Kishan Reddy said he was delighted to see participants from several states in the cultural programme.

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan too was present at the colourful programme which coincided with Republic Day. Pawan said he had entered politics only to serve the nation and that he was not greedy for power or posts. BJP state president Dr K Laxman, MP Garikapati Mohan Rao and MLC N Ramchander Rao were also present.