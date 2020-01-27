Home States Telangana

PM’s initiatives lauded globally: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s patriotism and said his commitment to the nation was reflected in the government’s development policies.

Published: 27th January 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Hundreds take part in the Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi in the city on Sunday Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the event.

Hundreds take part in the Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi in the city on Sunday Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at the event.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s patriotism and said his commitment to the nation was reflected in the government’s development policies. These, in turn, had attracted the attention of almost all the countries across the globe. Participating in the Bharatha Matha Maha Harathi programme in HMDA Grounds near Necklace Road on Sunday, she appreciated the initiative of the Bharatha Matha Foundation for conducting the programme. 

“I am participating in this programme not just as Governor of Telangana, but also as a true patriotic sister of all of you. This programme will light the fire of patriotism and a national spirit in the younger generation,” the Governor revealed.

Soundararajan said that she was very impressed by the Indian youth and their dedication to improving the country’s future. Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said the programme was being conducted for the last three years with great success. Kishan Reddy said he was delighted to see participants from several states in the cultural programme.

Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan too was present at the colourful programme which coincided with Republic Day. Pawan said he had entered politics only to serve the nation and that he was not greedy for power or posts. BJP state president Dr K Laxman, MP Garikapati Mohan Rao and  MLC N Ramchander Rao were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Narendra Modi Telangana
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp