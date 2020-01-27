Rohingyas hoist National Flag to mark Republic Day in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah made it clear that Rohingyas would never be accepted as Indian citizens, the refugees from Myanmar hoisted the National Flag on Sunday to mark the Republic Day.

Around 100 children from the Rohingya community hoisted the National Flag at Day School for Refugees in Balapur. These children who study in Classes I, II and III stay in the Balapur refugee camp. Dressed in colourful clothes, holding flags, the toddlers sang the Indian National Anthem after flag hoisting. Day School for Refugees’ school in-charge Srinivas Reddy said that these children are tutored in basic English and maths lessons.

“They are also taught of India’s history including pre-Independence struggle. The children are also taught about India’s Constitution and they know the significance of Republic Day.” They are taught Hindi and Urdu using a syllabus made exclusively for them by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). “Many who could not complete their schooling in the country also study here,” Reddy added. Since the passage of the Act, Rohingyas have maintained that they would like to remain in the country and have requested the Central government to not deport them until situation improves in Myanmar.