TSRTC to analyse accident rate of its buses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its upcoming Road Safety Week, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will analyse the accident rates of the buses from each depot in 2018-19 for an assessment of their safety preparedness. Depots that have buses recording the lowest accident rates will be felicitated for their good track record.

“The best depots will be given cash awards under three different categories. The idea is to encourage RTC drivers to drive safely, involve resident welfare groups, passengers and others to encourage safe road practices,” said an RTC official.

The RTC will also take up rigorous maintenance of its buses to prevent mechanical issues from causing accidents. Last year, around 48 people died in the Kondagattu bus accident, which was attributed to lack of maintenance and overcrowding, among others.The drivers will be sent to special camps and zonal training colleges. The RTC will also sensitise commuters about road safety and the need for public transport. The corporation will also felicitate nearly 12 drives from state, zonal, regional and depot levels for their efforts to ensure road safety.