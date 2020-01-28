Following consecutive poll debacles, high command mulls total revamp of Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) having failed to deliver wins election after election, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) high command is mulling a total revamp of the TPCC, including the abrogation of the existing TPCC, according to highly-placed sources. Even the TPCC chief’s post is under threat of invalidation.

Sources said that a committee of around four members of the AICC would be constituted soon to study the conditions of the Congress party in Telangana. They would even scan the party’s day-to-day activities until the formation of a new TPCC. The Congress party high command has been keenly observing the performance of the party’s State committee, in addition to the performance of individual leaders.

The high command has, in fact, been consistently asking these leaders to up their game. Despite regular suggestions and warnings, many Congress leaders have not been delivering results, forcing the AICC to come to a decision to abolish the TPCC, say sources.

There have been speculations among the party leaders about these radical changes in the TPCC for a while now, as the State Congress Committee has failed to secure wins right from the Assembly to Parliamentary, Panchayat and the recently-held in the municipality elections.

Recently, the incumbent TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy had announced that he would be resigning from the post soon. This had ended week-long speculations about Uttam being replaced by another leader.

In fact, even before he had officially announced his resignation, a few enthusiastic leaders, including former Minister and Manthani MLA D Sridhar Babu, party working president A Revanth Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, had begun lobbying for the TPCC chief post.

4-member committee

