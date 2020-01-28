Kollapur municipal election: TRS victory acts as warning for party rebels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the TRS got its Chairman elected from the Kollapur municipality with the help of ex-officio members of the party, the leadership is expecting the episode to serve as a deterrent to rebel MLAs and ministers in the TRS.

In Kollapur, former minister Jupally Krishna Rao fielded his supporters on All India Forward Block tickets. They won in 11 wards. With this, Jupally had thought he would have an upper-hand in the elections and had sought a bargain with TRS in the appointment of Chairperson.

However, the TRS, which won in nine wards, took the support of ex-officio members in claiming the Chairperson post and did not bother to negotiate with Jupally’s candidates. When he sought an appointment with TRS working president KT Rama Rao, he was denied the same.

It may be mentioned here that a senior leaders like Eatala Rajender, Rasamayi Balakishan, M Hanumanth Rao, had raised their voices against decisions taken by the leadership.