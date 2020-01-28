Telangana civic polls: Newly-elected Nizamabad Mayor gets support of Congress, Independent winners

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The Nizamabad Municipal Corporation on Monday not just witnessed the TRS and AIMIM form a post-poll alliance to stake claim over the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Surprisingly, it also saw the Congress party and an Independent extending support to the TRS.

The election to the NMC Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts was held in New Ambedkar Bhavan under the Supervision of District Collector C Narayana Reddy, and other officials.

TRS candidate Dandu Neethu Kiran from the 11th division was elected as the Mayor. She was supported by 13 TRS, 16 MIM, six ex-officio members (including three MLAs and three MLCs), two Congress and one Independent candidates.

The BJP candidate P Lavanya, who contested for the Mayor post, got 29 votes, including that of a few ex-officio members and MP D Arvind.