Home States Telangana

Telangana's Choutuppal municipality tense as CPM 'betrays' Congress, helps TRS claim chairman post

Of the total 20 wards in the municipality, TRS won 8, Congress 5, and CPM and BJP won 3 each, while one ward was won by an independent candidate.

Published: 28th January 2020 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tension gripped Choutuppal on Monday

Tension gripped Choutuppal on Monday. (Photo| EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

BHUVANAGIRI: The election for the Chairperson post to Choutuppal municipality witnessed high drama on Monday when the ruling TRS captured the post - thanks to CPM backstabbing the Congress and support the TRS candidate, leaving the hapless Congress fuming.

Of the total 20 wards in the municipality, TRS won 8, Congress 5, and CPM and BJP won 3 each, while one ward was won by an independent candidate.

Congress had contested the polls in alliance with CPM and the independent candidate. The Left party had also promised Congress of its support to the latter’s candidate for Chairperson’s post. But on Monday, three CPM councillors supported the TRS in bagging the Chairperson’s post which irked Congress leaders.

A quarrel broke out between the leaders of Congress, TRS and CPM when Munugode MLA K Rajagopal Reddy tried to stop voting for the chairperson election. Soon, police rushed to the spot and whisked away Reddy from the meeting hall.

Addressing the media, the Congress MLA said his party had an alliance with the CPM and campaigned against the TRS to win the municipal elections in Choutuppal.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy were spending crores of rupees to ‘purchase’ leaders from other parties to bag various municipalities.

“We gave away some seats to them and even held door-to-door campaigns in support of the CPM. As the Congress and CPM won majority wards in Choutuppal, the Left party had agreed to support us in winning the chairman posts. But they were lured by the TRS with money,” he added.

Komatireddy stages rasta roko in Choutuppal

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy staged a rasta roko in Choutuppal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway. He was shifted to police station for stalling vehicle movement on the highway. Meanwhile, some of the Congress activists attacked the houses of CPM leaders in Choutuppal

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Choutuppal municipality CPM Telangana Telangana Congress TRS Telangana municipal polls Telangana civic polls
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp