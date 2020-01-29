10 members from Telangana join new Maoist panel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has formed a new central committee with majority of members hailing from Telangana, according to reliable sources.

The banned Maoist party, which has almost no presence in the State, has formed a new committee recently with 21 members. Of the 21 members, 10 are from Telangana, 4 from Jharkhand, 2 each from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and one from Bihar.

Nambala Keshava Rao (65) aka Basava Raju, hailing from Srikakulam, was elected general secretary of the Central Committee. He is also the politburo and Central Military Commission member. However, it is a known fact that he has taken over the reins of the Maoist party two years ago.

The Maoist party’s central committee members from Telangana include Ganapathi alias Muppala Lakshmana Rao (69), former general secretary and present politburo member, Mallojula Venugopal Rao (64) from Peddapalli district, Katakam Sudershan (66) from Mancherial district, Malla Raji Reddy (67) from Manthani district, Thippiri Tirupathi (56) from Jagityal district, Kadari Satyanarayana (61) from Sircilla district, Modem Bala Krishna (55) from Hyderabad, Pulluri Prasad Rao (58) from Peddapalli district, Gajarla Ravi (53), and Paka Hanumanthu (58) from Nalgonda district.