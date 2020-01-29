Congress is mother-son party, TRS is father-son party: Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman on Tuesday descried the Congress as mother and son party and the TRS as the father and son party. Participating in Express Chat at TNIE office here on Tuesday, he termed the TRS party as an “election party” and said the TRS used various tactics to win the elections violating all democratic norms.

He alleged that the TRS party’s lust for power became evident when it grabbed both the posts of chairman and vice-chairman in an undemocratic way despite that BJP winning a majority of wards in many municipalities.

He gave an example of the Tukkuguda municipality where the BJP won nine out of 15 seats in the municipality and said that the people of Tukkuguda gave a mandate in favour of BJP. He stated that the TRS party which never respected the democracy and its values and people’s mandate has named five ex officio members through backdoor as well as Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao as ex officio member to satisfy its craving for power.

He stated that till the end of election process, ex officio members and a Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao names were listed in Badangpet Municipality, but at the last minute the officials under pressure from the ruling party changed ex officio members and Keshav Rao to Tukkuguda.