Home States Telangana

Now, Telangana police's SHE Team can be contacted via WhatsApp

All districts have dedicated She Teams and the new number will help channelise the complaints to the respective team.

Published: 29th January 2020 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Inspector General Swati Lakra

Swati Lakra, Inspector General of Police (Women's Safety). (File Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Women across the State can now report their security-related grievances on a WhatsApp helpline number (9441669988) launched by the SHE Team of Telangana police. Issues ranging from domestic violence, sexual harassment to stalking, among others, can be reported on the 24x7 non-emergency helpline number. 

The inspector-general (IG) of Women’s Safety Wing and Law and Order, Swati Lakra, launched the number at an event in Gandhi Medical College on Tuesday. She urged the future doctors to use the number actively and spread information on the same.

"This number is for the citizen to reach out to us easily. If one does not know under which SHE Team jurisdiction they come under, they can message their concern to this number, and we shall take it up further," said Lakra.

All districts have dedicated She Teams and the new number will help channelise the complaints to the respective team. "This year has been declared as the year of Women Safety and Road Safety. Therefore, it is not just the role of the police, but also the community to step up on women’s safety. We hope men and women use all services provided by the police and help in reducing crimes as a community," added Lakra.

The Medical Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr Shravan Kumar said that this movement for social change cannot be led just by women; men must also look within and help improve women’s safety.The She Teams are now planning to start volunteering committees in each college that will act as a bridge between She Teams and the students. 

HELPLINES

For emergency: Dial  100

Use SOS button on the ‘Hawk Eye’ app. This will send the user’s location and details of the issue to the five contacts that are chosen by the user and the nearest police station. 

For non-emergency issues: Send a WhatsApp text on 9441669988

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana police Telangana womens safety Telangana SHE team Swati Lakra SHE Team Whatsapp
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Angry Salman Khan snatches selfie-clicking fan's mobile at Goa airport
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia address the media on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Felt sad when Amit Shah made fun of students and their parents: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
When he started playing football, Buffon was not a goalkeeper but a midfielder. Later, he gave the position in front of the post a shot as running around with the ball made him very tired. (Photo | AFP)
Gianluigi Buffon birthday: Cliches apart, 8 facts about the Azzurri, Juventus legend
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp