Now, Telangana police's SHE Team can be contacted via WhatsApp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Women across the State can now report their security-related grievances on a WhatsApp helpline number (9441669988) launched by the SHE Team of Telangana police. Issues ranging from domestic violence, sexual harassment to stalking, among others, can be reported on the 24x7 non-emergency helpline number.

The inspector-general (IG) of Women’s Safety Wing and Law and Order, Swati Lakra, launched the number at an event in Gandhi Medical College on Tuesday. She urged the future doctors to use the number actively and spread information on the same.

"This number is for the citizen to reach out to us easily. If one does not know under which SHE Team jurisdiction they come under, they can message their concern to this number, and we shall take it up further," said Lakra.

All districts have dedicated She Teams and the new number will help channelise the complaints to the respective team. "This year has been declared as the year of Women Safety and Road Safety. Therefore, it is not just the role of the police, but also the community to step up on women’s safety. We hope men and women use all services provided by the police and help in reducing crimes as a community," added Lakra.

The Medical Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr Shravan Kumar said that this movement for social change cannot be led just by women; men must also look within and help improve women’s safety.The She Teams are now planning to start volunteering committees in each college that will act as a bridge between She Teams and the students.

HELPLINES

For emergency: Dial 100

Use SOS button on the ‘Hawk Eye’ app. This will send the user’s location and details of the issue to the five contacts that are chosen by the user and the nearest police station.

For non-emergency issues: Send a WhatsApp text on 9441669988