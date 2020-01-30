Home States Telangana

Telangana has high expectations from Union Budget

State’s wish list includes a wide range of demands from funds for irrigation projects to sanction of industrial corridors

Published: 30th January 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Budget

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has high expectations from the Union Budget 2020-21 to be presented in the Parliament on February 1 and its long wish list has a wide range of demands from allocation of funds for the irrigation projects to sanction of industrial corridors.

The State is also expecting that the pending assurances under AP Reorganisation Act will be implemented with allocation of funds in the Budget.

Though, the TRS government has been demanding the Central government for the release of funds, there has been no response. In the backdrop of economic slowdown in the country, whether the State will be able to get its due share of funds from the Narendra Modi government or not remains to be seen.

However, the State on its part, had already submitted several proposals to the Union government for inclusion in the Budget. Based on the allocations to the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will start the State Budget exercise, official sources said.

